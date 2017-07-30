Report: Man suspected of sexually assaulting 65-year-old woman had been deported 20 times

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman has been deported at least 20 times, FOX12 reported.

Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, is accused of attacking the woman in the basement of a parking garage in Portland. He was reportedly armed with a knife.

Martinez has a long history of arrests, and was released by local authorities despite a federal immigration hold, Fox News reported.

According to Fox News, the woman kicked him in the stomach and pushed the panic button in her car. Martinez ran off.

Martinez is reportedly facing multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping, burglary and sexual abuse.

Horrifying details coming out of court records in Sergio Martinez case. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dD37xw0ObX — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) July 27, 2017

Martinez was most recently deported in November 2016, according to FOX12.

“Prior to being booked into jail, Martinez was treated for meth-induced psychosis, according to court documents, and admitted daily use of meth and weekly use of heroin,” FOX12 reported.

It is illegal for cities in Oregon to use their resources to help enforce federal immigration laws, according to Fox News.