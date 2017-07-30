Ramp from northbound I-25 to westbound I-70 closing nightly this week

DENVER — The northbound ramp of Interstate 25 to westbound Interstate 70 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3 as part of the I-70 and I-25 Interchange Bridge Repairs project.

“This closure is necessary for repairs and maintenance of the bridges that connect the interstates,” the Colorado Department of Transportation stated.

During the overnight closure, westbound motorists will be detoured to the Washington Street exit via I-70 east and back onto I-70 westbound. The ramp will reopen by 5:30 a.m. each morning. The detour is approximately a mile long.

Speed limits will be 45 mph through the work zone and detour signage will be posted to safely guide motorists through the construction zone for the duration of the project.