Police identify suspect in homicide near Federal and Belleview

DENVER — Denver police have identified the suspect in a homicide discovered Saturday night.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West Saratoga Avenue in the late afternoon for a death investigation. Police have not released any information about the victim or the cause of death.

The Denver Police Department said 58-year-old Joe Pinheiro is being held for investigation of first degree murder. Investigators did not say whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police have not released a mug shot of Pinheiro.