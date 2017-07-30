KOA radio host arrested for domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver radio host was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday.

KOA News Radio host Steffan Tubbs has been a regular fixture on the station's morning news show for nearly 12 years.

Tubbs was arrested by Denver police at 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning at Platform At Union Station apartments at 1650 Wewatta Street in downtown Denver. He is charged with domestic violence, disturbance via phone.

The 48-year-old made a career in Denver radio, sharing news, information and occasional zaniness with his listeners. He's even mugged for our camera on FOX31's Everyday Show in March 2011.

But no one is laughing now.

"Over text. But he does say he's on his way to her apartment," says a dispatcher on the Radio Reference website.

"She's inside the apartment. He does have a conceal and carry permit, usually keeps a 9 millimeter in his car," says the dispatcher.

Legal expert David Beller says that charge means a suspect is accused of using a telephone to harass a victim.

"Certainly saying terrible and harassing things to somebody via text message could be disturbance by telephone. It's difficult to know the exact words based on the arrest alone. But certainly this was not a friendly hello," Beller said.

He says Colorado is a mandatory arrest state. So if police are called, and there’s probable cause, someone is going to jail.

Then, a mandatory restraining order is put in place barring contact with the victim and her contacts.

A suspect must also appear before a judge before being allowed to bond out of jail.

"The law wants to allow a cooling off period, the last thing the law wants is an individual to be immediately released from custody while emotions and anxiety and tensions are still running high," Beller said.

We hope to learn much more on Monday when police release paperwork regarding this case.

But we do know a domestic violence conviction in Colorado has serious consequences--like preventing you from owning a gun, and it can impact future employment.

We reached out to Tubb’s employer, KOA News Radio. The company said it was not making a statement tonight.