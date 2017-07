ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are fighting a grass fire near East 88th Avenue and E470, the Denver International Airport said on Twitter at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire is burning west of the airport, on Adams County property.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire was moving south quickly.

Engine 29 and two DIA rigs were fighting the fire, officials said.

We are working to confirm more information.