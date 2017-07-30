Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-70; eastbound lanes closed at Morrison exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 70 at the Morrison Exit on Sunday, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least another four hours, the state patrol said at 1 p.m.

A pickup traveling westbound on I-70 crossed into eastbound lanes and struck several eastbound vehicles, the CSP said. When SkyFOX flew overhead at 12:20 p.m., there was a white truck with severe front-end damage next to a red, four-door Jeep.

Trooper Nate Reid with the Colorado State Patrol confirmed that several vehicles were involved and at least one person was killed. Several others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A white, four-door Jeep was on its side nearby, along with a minivan or SUV with serious front-end damage. A black Honda sedan with a damaged bumper and a black SUV were also nearby.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure on Twitter at 11:20 a.m.

There is no estimate for when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Closed EB I-70 MM 258 b/c major crash;Use exit 258 alt rte US 40;Extended closure expected — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2017

Closure @ EB I-70/Morrison Rd will be lengthy. Crews & CSP R stopping traffic @ Lookout Mtn to direct motorists to Evergreen Pkwy or US 6 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2017

“If you are headed to Denver on EB I-70, consider leaving later to avoid traffic as alt. Routes will get backed up,” CDOT said on Twitter.

