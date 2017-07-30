× Day 4 of Broncos Training Camp

Englewood, CO — The first day in pads for the Broncos had a familiar feel to it, as the defense dominated the offense throughout the practice. “Did I like what I saw?” repeated Head Coach Vance Joseph, when asked about the performance of his quarterbacks. “Both guys had issues today. I didn’t like what I saw today, honestly. They both struggled today”.

Injuries—

Von Miller isn’t hurt, but with Shaq Barrett and now Shane Ray out with injuries that could cost both time at the beginning of the season—the Broncos are being cautious wth their star. Miller only played in a handful of reps on Sunday.

The shortage of end-rushing linebackers has prompted Joseph and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods to get Rookie Defensive End Demarcus Walker some work with with the outside backers.

Others out today—

Donald Stephenson- Ankle, is expected back at practice tomorrow.

De’Angelo Henderson- Ankle, expected back tomorrow.

Jamaal Charles- Given the day off to rest.

Who’s standing out?—(per Joseph)

WR Emmanuel Sanders- ‘He went at full speed all day’.

ILB Todd Davis and Brandon Marshall- ‘The inside backers were excellent today, they’ve both been very consistent from the spring until now’.

NT Domata Peko, DE Derek Wolfe- ‘Inside, they’re really stout”.

G/C Connor McGovern- ‘He’s played really well at the center position’ (where he backs up Matt Paridis).

TD in town—

Terrell Davis was covering practice for the NFL Network, the former Broncos running back goes into the NFL Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

Davis told the story of making his UPS delivery driver film him opening the package which contained the Hall’s famous gold jacket. TD admits to being a little nervous as he prepares to become the fifth Bronco to enter the Hall of Fame.