Apartment bed bug infestation persists after treatments

AURORA, Colo. – Bed bugs are creating an ongoing nuisance for tenants at a northwest Aurora apartment building as landlords across the country find it difficult to properly exterminate the pests. Studies from this year indicate bed bugs are becoming more resistant to pesticides.

“When I moved here, my son and I enjoyed it,” Stapleton Apartments tenant Max Vaughns said. “We [were] having fun.”

But over the last three months, Vaughns said he has spent some nights in his truck to get away from bed bugs. Pictures provided to FOX31 show what Vaughns claims is evidence of bed bug bites and his young son’s allergic reaction.

Written notice of entry into Vaughns’ apartment at 2201 Dayton Street explains pest control crews treated the apartment on more than one occasion. Each time, Vaughns said, nothing was resolved.

Exterminators told FOX31 killing the bugs is a difficult job. Roughly 3,500 homes are treated for bed bugs in the Denver area every year, according to exterminators.

Tenants at Stapleton Apartments said management has admitted that Vaughns is not alone.

Vaughns, upset the issue hasn’t been resolved, said he has stopped paying rent and is now facing eviction. He plans to be out of his unit within one week. Meanwhile, he’s hoping this story will serve as a warning for anyone searching for an apartment.

“I just want to make sure that others are aware of what’s going on,” Vaughns explained.

FOX31 called apartment management on Sunday and is still waiting for comment.