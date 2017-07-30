9-year-old boy with Down syndrome goes viral with rendition of Whitney Houston song

PROSPER, Texas — A 9-year-old boy from Texas belting out a classic Whitney Houston song has gone viral.

The video of Dane Miller, who was born with Down syndrome, singing Whitney Houston’s “If I Don’t Have You,” has been watched more than 17 million times on Facebook. The video also has over 115,000 likes and 248,000 shares since it was posted on July 25.

“We did just watch a documentary on [Houston] about a month ago, and so he started downloading her songs and that was the one he got stuck on,” Dane’s mother Danna Miller told KTVT.

“He is just very vibrant,” Dane’s aunt Jeanne Miller, who posted the video to Facebook, told ABC News. “He’s very high-functioning so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video]. He just smiles and giggles.”

Dane’s mother adds that seeing the response to the video has made her emotional.

“Just reading the comments, they’re so sweet. I’m getting emotional,” Danna Miller told KTVT. “Some other families who have Down Syndrome children have posted pictures with their kids.”

Because of the success of the video, Dane now has a YouTube channel called “Amazing Dane.”