Teen with leukemia receives post cards from around the world

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – It’s not something any high school sophmore expects to deal with, but just over one month ago, 15-year-old Sully Menne was diagnosed with leukemia.

Which means instead of a fun-filled summer, Sully has spent his vacation in and out of hospital rooms, facing endless rounds of chemotherapy and other procedures.

“I thought he had a resistant bug or something and he would be fine,” His mother, Mande said. “Maybe stay a couple of nights in the hospital but he would be fine. Never in a million years thought they would tell me he had cancer.”

Looking for some way to turn her fear into fight, Mande and her family decided to start collecting post cards to cheer Sully up.

They made a post on social media asking friends and family to help them with the goal of getting a post card from each of the 50 states.

But it didn’t take long for that post to go viral, overflowing their mailbox with post cards and packages from around the world!

The Menne’s say Sully gets about a box of mail a day. Some letters are just simple hello’s, other’s contain unique gifts and personal stories from other cancer survivors..

“It really makes you realize that there are still so many good people in the world and it makes me feel loved and it makes my son feel loved,” Mande said.

If you’d like to send him a postcard or a letter you can mail it to:

Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Lane

Wentzville, Missouri 63385