Shop With A Cop event brings lots of smiles to kids’ faces

AURORA, Colo. — There were a lot of happy kids’ faces in Aurora Saturday morning during their Shop With A Cop event.

A whole bunch of police officers and sheriff’s deputies to them shopping for school supplies and clothes to be ready to head back to school.

The Aurora Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Colorado Denver_Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department took part in the event.

The Aurora Police Association Charitable Foundation put this special shopping trip together.