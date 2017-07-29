× Monsoon moisture brings good chance of rain to Front Range Saturday

DENVER — Monsoon moisture picks up in Colorado Saturday bringing even better chances for rain.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect from noon until late Saturday night that includes Castle Rock and most of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. The southeastern part of the state is also included in the watch area.

These locations have already had heavy rain during the last few days and more is expected Saturday.

Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday thanks to cloud cover. Storms will develop by early afternoon and scatter along the Front Range, especially during the afternoon and evening.

These storms will move slowly and bring a lot of rainfall. Flooding is possible because some locations have already received heavy downpours.