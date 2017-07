DENVER — Denver police confirmed they are looking into a possible homicide Saturday night.

Police responded to the 3200 block of W. Saratoga in the late afternoon. A tweet by the department was posted at 5:32 only calling the incident a “death investigation.”

Officials later told FOX31 that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The tweet also says that a suspect is in custody. No further information about the crime has been released at this time.