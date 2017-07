Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEENESBURG, Colo. -- There's a tiny house festival in northeastern Colorado this weekend.

Twenty-five tiny homes are on display at the Colorado Tiny House Festival at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg.

It features the latest trends in tiny homes along with vendors, speakers, entertainment, food, and drink.

A home is considered tiny if it has less than 400 square feet of living space.

The event runs through Sunday.