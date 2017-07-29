Colorado father shares a terrifying message about pain killers that could save a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- A loving Colorado father shares a terrifying message about pain killers that could save your child's life.

FOX31 reporter Shaul Turner travels to one of our state's most beautiful destinations and finds an ugly problem.

After listening to Jimmy Johnson’s story, one believes that no parent could have done more to protect, love and guide their child, but the reality is that sometimes all of the love and support in the world is no match for the powerful grip of opioid addiction.

Johnson says, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that Zak was even involved in drug abuse.” His son Zakry was clean cut, popular and made all-conference on his high school football team.

His family was loving and protective but his father tells FOX31 things took a turn when Zakry started using pain killers to treat a sports injury, “he'd pop two or three Percocet at the beginning of the game and at halftime 2 or 3 more.” Zakry soon became addicted.

Johnson says, “along the way, he had learned how to grind them up and snort them and smoke them.”

Johnson says he speaks out about his son’s tragic experience to warn other parents of the signs, which include an increased need for money, “he'd hit me up for a hundred bucks to take his girlfriend out, a day later I'd find out he hit grandma up for an extra hundred bucks.”

Denial of addiction and failed attempts to stop taking drugs are also a sign of a problem out of control.

Johnson recalls, “tears would stream down his face and he'd promise me ‘I’m not going to do it anymore Dad’ and you want to believe him.”

Even though Zakry was working hard to fight his addiction, the world he was now in put him in a position to be manipulated into committing crimes.

It all lead to a tragic final chapter when Zakry took his own life, surrounded by police with his father on the phone.

Johnson tearfully recounts, “he said ‘Dad I want you to know I love you and that you've been a good dad, it wasn't your fault’ then he put the gun up to his chin and pulled the trigger.”

Johnson shares this painful story with compassion and determination to save the lives of young people at risk and educate parents about the signs and dangers of addiction. He tells FOX31 he hopes to inspire change.

The fight against drug use is a tough battle.

FOX31 rode along with Captain Ken Anderson of the Alamosa Police Department.

He says heroin, meth and prescription drugs are in demand and adds, “we're seeing it from juvenile age to the elderly.”

Police say residents can help by reporting crimes and organizing neighborhood watch groups.

Local advocacy groups say funding for education and treatment programs is the key to fighting the problem.

Freddie Jaquez of the San Luis Valley Area Health Education Center tells FOX31, “it is going to take massive amounts of education, because we know that warehousing people in jails and prisons is not the answer.”

People like Jimmy Johnson are making a crucial difference by speaking out and telling the real story of addiction and the pain and destruction it can cause.

Reflecting on the loss of his precious son he says, “I know he's okay, he's out of harm's way and I can live with that.”

Johnson remains passionately focused on his mission, “if this story can help one young person or a family I'm happy to do it and I know Zak would be proud he could make a difference and help somebody just say no.”

If you are struggling with addiction, click here for a list of resources.