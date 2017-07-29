Broncos try to replace Shane Ray; No front-runners in QB competition on day 3 of camp

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are three days into their 2017 training camp. Here are the top story lines:

Replacing Shane Ray

Replacing a stater is no easy task. Friday, the Broncos learned that LB Shane Ray will miss 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his wrist. “He’s going to be back probably Week 2, at the latest,” says Head Coach Vance Joseph. “As far as going forward, [OLB Kasim] Edebali will be the first will backer at SAM—it depends what [OLB] Von [Miller] is doing—but he’s playing with Von and the first team, and the young guys will be the backup. [It is] as simple as that. We brought [OLB Danny] Mason in. That provides depth so we don’t burn Von out. That’s important now. We’re down to Von with no Shane and no [OLB] Shaq [Barrett]. Being smart with Von is a priority.”

Next man up

First up to replace Shane Ray is Kasim Edebali, the fourth year pro who most recently played for the New Orleans Saints. “Obviously I’m ready to step up. It’s been my mantra my whole career. If somebody goes down, 91 is called, give it all you got.”

QB competition update (maybe)

Day 3, no change in the QB competition. “Every day I’ve been up here. I’ve been up here for three days. It’s not going to change daily,” says Vance Joseph. “That’s important because you don’t want to leave here every day thinking [QB] Paxton [Lynch] is the guy and tomorrow [QB] Trevor [Siemian] is the guy. We can’t do that. It has to be a collective evaluation over time. That’s why time is a good thing because now we can have a full evaluation of both guys.”

Going began

One competition to keep an eye on in training camp is the third wide receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Bennie Fowler is right in the thick of the competition. And the secret to his offseason training, going Vegan. “It has changed a lot,” says Fowler, “I have to be ready to play 60 plays a game and that’s something that I’ve changed and I’m preparing for. I’ve lost 10 pounds. D.T. has lost some weight. We both feel good. We feel fast. We feel light. It feels good.”

Sunday pads day

Day four of Broncos training camp will be the first time we see the team in full pads.

“It’s awesome because football is not played in just jerseys, it’s played in pads,” says nose tackle Domata Peko. “When you get the pads on, you’re actually out there doing football things and playing the game that you love to do. I’m excited to get back to hitting guys, hitting running backs and trying to sack quarterbacks. That’s what I do. That’s what I love to do. I’m excited to be here, live my dream and pursue a championship.”