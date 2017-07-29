Bank robbery suspect caught on camera wearing Tabasco shirt

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need your help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

They released surveillance pictures that clearly show the suspect wearing a red shirt with a Tabasco logo and a baseball cap.

The Chase Bank location at 16750 East Quincy was robbed on Friday, July 28 around 6:00 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect demanded money with a note and then walked away from the bank.

If you know anything that may help with this investigation call the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 313-6810 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.