$5,000 reward offered in search for sports bar arsonist

DENVER -- There is a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who arson investigators believe set a sports bar on fire.

There are surveillance images of the suspect.

Investigators said he was seen loitering outside Shepes Bar and Grill at 7800 East Colfax Avenue just before the fire started around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

"We were lucky to get a quick attack on the fire, so there was as little damage as possible with the intense attack that we had," Denver Fire Department Captain Greg Pixley said.

No one was injured in the fire. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Denver Fire with this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP); or call the ATF’s Tip Line at 1-800-283-4867 (ATF-GUNS).

