1 dead in shooting at Aurora sports bar, suspect sought

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a local sports bar Saturday night.

In a tweet posted a 7:44 p.m. police said one person is dead and they are searching for the suspect after a shooting at Maya Sports Bar.

The bar is located at 455 Havana St.

According to police, the victim was an adult man in his 20s. He was found dead with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Officials say this was not a random shooting and they don’t believe the suspect is a danger to the public.

There is no available information regarding the suspect at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.