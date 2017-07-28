Westbound Arapahoe Road in Centennial reopens after water main break creates sinkhole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Water has been restored for about 200 customers who were impacted by a main break that created a sizable sinkhole, leading to the closure of a busy road on Thursday, Denver Water said.

The 12-inch-diameter pipe broke just after noon Thursday at Arapahoe Road and Vine Street.

Westbound Arapahoe Road between University Boulevard and Race Street was closed as crews worked to repair the sinkhole but it has since reopened.

Crews make permanent repaving repairs to the road after the Friday evening rush, Denver Water said.