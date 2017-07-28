Wait times at Colorado VA facilities among worst in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Metro-area Veterans Affairs facilities have some of the worst wait times in the country, according to a report from the VA Administration.

But officials at the Colorado locations said the numbers don't represent the level of care.

At the Denver VA Medical Center, the average wait for a primary care appointment has grown to 18 days, about four times the national average.

"I will be spending time during the month of August at the VA to find out why our veterans in the Rocky Mountain region are not receiving the timely care that they need and have earned through their military service," said Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora, a Marine combat veteran.

A half-dozen veterans and families at the Denver facility said they were happy with their treatment.

"A lot of times I've come in and they try to get you in right away if they can," Vietnam War veteran Jerry Milligan said. "So I can't really complain about it."

The report showed wait times to get mental health treatment made significant improvements.

The new VA hospital being built in Aurora over budget and behind schedule.

