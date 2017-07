DENVER — Police have confirmed a bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on Friday.

The crash happened at 51st Avenue and Federal Boulevard and shut down the intersection. Westbound 51st is closed at Eliot Street.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 1:04 p.m.

Early information doesn’t include the identity of the driver or victim. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.