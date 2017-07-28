U.S. detects North Korea missile launch

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has detected a ballistic missile launch out of North Korea at approximately 8:45 am. MDT on Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

Officials are assessing the launch and will have more soon.

“I have received the first report that North Korea again launched a missile and it possibly landed inside the exclusive economic zone,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The U.S. believes North Korea will be able to launch a reliable nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile by early 2018, a U.S. official familiar with the latest intelligence assessment said Wednesday.

That would be an acceleration of two years from previous estimates that put Pyongyang three to five years from fully developing long-range missile capabilities.

The official clarified that while North Korea can currently get a missile “off the ground,” there are still a lot of undetermined variables about guidance, re-entry and the ability to hit a specific target.