There's a new movie coming out this Fall: The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. It's all about six ninja teenagers who are ordinary high schoolers by day, but by night they are tasked with defending their island home. It hits theaters September 22, but some of the characters stopped by the show this morning.

You have a chance to meet these guys at the LEGO Store at Park Meadows from 1-4 p.m. today. They'll also be at the Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday and Sunday.