System glitch affecting several DMV offices

DENVER — Technical issues are causing long lines and frustrating people waiting for customer service at several local DMV locations.

A press release from the DMV said they are working with partners to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

One viewer said she had had been waiting at the Littleton DMV at 311 E County Line Rd. for two hours.

She said the cameras were down and people waiting were told they could go to the location on Wadsworth Boulevard for service.

A manager at the Littleton location made an announcement that people waiting for a photo could get a refund and come back another day.

The official release adds that the glitch is not affecting the new Colorado DRIVES system and online services at mydmv.colorado.gov remain available.