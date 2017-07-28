× Starbucks closing all Teavana stores

DENVER– Coffee giant Starbucks plans to shut down Teavana stores nationwide. Most locations will close by Spring 2018.

Starbucks says the stores, which are primarily based in malls across the country, have been “underperforming.”

About 3,300 workers will lose their jobs, however, people employed at Teavana locations will be invited to apply for jobs at Starbucks locations.

There are four Teavana stores in Colorado:

Boulder: 29th Street Mall

Broomfield: Flatiron Crossing

Denver: Cherry Creek Mall

Lone Tree: Park Meadows

The coffee giant first announced plans to purchase the struggling tea retailer Teavana in 2012 for $620 million.

Teavana’s announcement is the latest in a wave of store closings inside American malls. Retailers from JCPenney to GameStop have announced plans to shut down brick-and-mortar locations as they struggle to keep pace with e-commerce sites. There were 5,300 store closing announcements in the first six months of the year, triple the number during the same period last year, according to an analysis by Fung Global Retail & Technology.