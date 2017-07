× Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have lost starting linebacker Shane Ray for 6 to 8 weeks with a torn ligament in his wrist.

Coach Joseph: LB Shane Ray (torn ligament, wrist) will miss 6-8 weeks. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2017

This is a huge blow for the Broncos, who are already with out linebacker Shaq Barrett who injured his hip in the offseason.