Semi crash closes westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

Posted 6:51 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:01PM, July 28, 2017

Semi crashed on WB I-70 west of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Photo courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel in the mountains Friday night.

The semi rolled over west of the tunnel, about two miles east of Silverthorne exit.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said the truck driver had minor injuries.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was diverted onto US 6 at the tunnel. Drivers then went over Loveland Pass to get around the crash scene.

It wasn’t known how long westbound I-70 would be closed.

 