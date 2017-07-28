× Semi crash closes westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel in the mountains Friday night.

The semi rolled over west of the tunnel, about two miles east of Silverthorne exit.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said the truck driver had minor injuries.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was diverted onto US 6 at the tunnel. Drivers then went over Loveland Pass to get around the crash scene.

It wasn’t known how long westbound I-70 would be closed.