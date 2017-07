WASHINGTON — Trump administration Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is out as President Donald Trump announced a replacement Friday.

The tweet, posted at 2:49 p.m., made the announcement.

Trump’s tweets said Secretary John F Kelly has been named to the position.

He called Kelly a “great American and a great leader.”

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

A followup tweet thanked Priebus for his service, saying he was “proud of him.”