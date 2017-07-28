Pregnant woman, 3 sons killed in crash on way to vacation Bible school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECHER, Ill. -- A Illinois woman who was pregnant and her three sons were killed in a crash while on the way to vacation Bible school this week.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, was with her sons when a pickup truck ran through a stop sign and slammed into the family's Subaru, WGN reports.

One-year-old Kaleb and his mother were killed immediately. Four-year-old Weston died Tuesday and 6-year-old Owen died Wednesday.

“Everybody is going to do everything possible to help get through this, so the Scriptures tell us,” said Pastor Ron Rock of Zion Lutheran Church.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for a fractured wrist, shoulder and ankle. He also has bruised lungs and a lacerated arm.

Investigators are trying to determine if the driver should face charges and will see see if he was texting when the crash happened.