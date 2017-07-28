Ohio firefighters use pocketknife cut off boa constrictor’s head to save woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio -- An Ohio woman was rescued after she called 911 to say a 5-foot boa constrictor was stuck to her face.

The incident happened Thursday in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, west of Cleveland, WJW reports.

"I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face," the 45-year-old unidentified woman told dispatchers.

"You have a boa constrictor stuck to your face?" the dispatcher repeated.

The snake was one of 11 the woman had rescued and kept in her home. Two were boas; the rest are ball pythons.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground in her driveway with the snake around her neck and biting her face.

They then cut the snake's head off with a pocketknife, authorities said. The snake was then put in a trash bin.

The woman was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.