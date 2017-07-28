Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a first-of-its-kind Fitness Festival coming to Denver called the McNichols Fit Fest. It's a three day event at McNichols Center Building in the heart of downtown Denver. They are going to be doing fitness classes around the clock: barre, yoga, dance party, cycle, and athletic conditioning. For more information, go to McNicholsFitFest.com. It's $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11.