There's a first-of-its-kind Fitness Festival coming to Denver called the McNichols Fit Fest. It's a three day event at McNichols Center Building in the heart of downtown Denver. They are going to be doing fitness classes around the clock: barre, yoga, dance party, cycle, and athletic conditioning. For more information, go to McNicholsFitFest.com. It's $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11.
