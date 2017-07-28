× Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Colorado Springs teenager over missing phone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting a 14-year-old Colorado Springs boy over a missing cellphone.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported 33-year-old Riccardo Kirven was convicted of all charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder Thursday.

He then was immediately sentenced to two life terms plus 48 years in prison by Fourth Judicial District Judge Larry E. Schwartz for the July 2015 death of Desmond Smith.

Kirven’s 18-year-old nephew Raymond Rogan Jr. asked him for help retrieving a phone that he said had been stolen, prosecutors said.

Rogan drove Kirven and several teenagers to Memorial Park, then Kirven reached through a car window with a .40-caliber pistol and fired several rounds at three teenagers.

Smith, a student at North Middle School, was shot in the back, prosecutors said.

Kirven claimed he shot the teenager in self-defense, saying he heard one of the teens whistle and reach for a gun.

“This was a horrendous crime and a really precious life was taken,” Schwartz said.