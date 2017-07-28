× Lower nicotine levels in cigarettes ordered by FDA

In a move guaranteed to shake up the tobacco industry, the FDA plans to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes in an effort to make them less addictive.

Officials also announced plans to promote more e-cigarettes to smokers after research has shown e-cigarettes can help them quit.

The shift sent cigarette company stocks into a tailspin.

The world’s biggest tobacco producers are expected to lose about $60 billion in value.

The plan gives the agency more time to design regulations for e-cigarettes.