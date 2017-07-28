Indiana officer fatally shot while helping car crash victims

HOMECROFT, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was shot and killed Thursday after responding to a rollover crash.

Southport Lt. Aaron Allen went to the crash near a home in Homecroft, Indiana, south of Indianapolis when the driver opened fire, witnesses said.

Allen was struck several times. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two officers responded, shooting and injuring the suspected gunman.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

The name of the suspect was not released. The alleged gunman and the passenger are expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Allen had nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience and had been with the Southport Police Department for six years.