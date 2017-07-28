New York man, 72, charged with shooting 28-year-old wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old New York man allegedly shot his 28-year-old wife in the face Thursday morning during a fight at their New York apartment, police told WPIX.

Officers responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. after a neighbor overheard the couple screaming.

"They were arguing (outside), but then he went inside and she followed him," a neighbor said.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

White faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The couple have a history of domestic violence. Police arrested White in May for allegedly assaulting his wife. The couple have a young daughter together.