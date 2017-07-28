Hope House helps teen moms, receives Connecting 2 Colorado donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope House of Colorado is an organization that helps teen moms. It's also the recipient of a nice donation.

As part of our Connecting 2 Colorado series, McDivitt Law Firm has generously donated $500 to Hope House to continue their efforts to help teen moms in need.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website.

About "Connecting 2 Colorado"

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and McDivitt Law Firm are looking for deserving non-profit organizations making a difference in the community.

Twice each month, McDivitt Law Firm will make a $500 donation as part of Connecting 2 Colorado, and the non-profit organization profiled on Channel 2 News.

