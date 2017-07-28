Giant bouncy house headed to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you thought bouncy houses were just for kids, think again.

The largest bounce house in the world will be in Colorado Springs next month.

At 10,000 square feet, The Big Bounce America will take your bounce game to the next level.

If you’d like to check it out, the bouncy house will be at the El Pomar Youth Sports Complex from August 11-13.

You can purchase sessions for kids, families or adults.

Adults who are not accompanying children will not be allowed in the kids or family sessions.

You can find more information and ticket prices here.