Gardner votes in favor of failed Republican health care plan, Bennet goes against

DENVER — Colorado’s senators were split in an early-morning vote to scale back the Affordable Care Act.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner voted in favor of the measure, while Democrat Michael Bennet voted against.

The bill went down 51-49 after all Democrats and three Republicans — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and John McCain of Arizona — voted against it.

The bill would have rolled back some taxes and levies on the Affordable Care Act as well as a fine for many who don’t purchase health insurance.

“Over the last several months, Americans all over the country, and Coloradans in my home state, have relentlessly raised their voices to defeat this disgraceful health care bill,” Bennet said in a statement.

“While this is a win for tonight, we cannot be complacent. There are millions of people who still need us to fix our broken health care system.

“Now is the time to work together to increase competition, affordability, and transparency; to lower costs and improve quality; and to craft a bill that is responsive to the needs of Americans.”

Gardner has not commented on his vote. He has said little during the debate until he voted with Republicans this week.

President Donald Trump said the Democrats and three Republicans “let the American people down.”