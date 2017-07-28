× FOX31 News, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 achieve significant gains in July ratings

DENVER — FOX31 Denver KDVR and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN saw significant ratings increases during July and sustained growth in all newscasts over the past nine months.

From November 2016 to July 2017, overall Nielsen news ratings in adults 25-54 increased 28 percent for FOX31 News and 19 percent for Channel 2 News.

During the same period, overall news ratings for adults 25-54 decreased at all three competitors: Down 3 percent at KUSA, down 13 percent at KCNC and down 15 percent at KMGH.

“Denver news ratings are changing and all the momentum belongs to FOX31 and Channel 2,” said Joan Barrett, vice president and general manager of the Tribune Broadcasting-owned stations.

“Both stations are consistently gaining viewers while our competitors are losing share.”

In the mornings from 6-7 a.m., ratings for “Good Day Colorado” on FOX31 increased 21 percent in adults 25-54, while “Daybreak” on Channel 2 increased 81 percent in adults 25-54, tying FOX31 for second place.

In the same time period, ratings for adults 25-54 decreased 17 percent for KMGH and 49 percent for KCNC.

“Channel 2 News at 7 p.m.” also scored an historic second-place victory against its 6 p.m. competitors as adult 25-54 ratings decreased 16 percent for KCNC and 35 percent for KUSA.

In early news from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., FOX31 News ratings increased 100 percent in adults 25-54, while ratings in the same demographic dropped 14 percent for KCNC and 22 percent for KUSA.

In late news from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., FOX31 News ratings grew 69 percent in adults 25-54.

At 10 p.m., FOX 31 News ratings for adults 25-54 increased 53 percent, while ratings for the same demographic decreased 8 percent for KUSA, 15 percent for KCNC and 26 percent for KMGH.

“It’s rewarding to see these ratings right after winning our second Heartland Emmy for overall excellence,” said Linda Kicak, acting news director for both stations.

“These victories belong to everyone at FOX31 and Channel 2 who work hard to win the day, every day.”