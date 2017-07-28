Kesitas is a Mexican hand-crafted dessert trailer with authentic taste. They make traditional Mexican ice cream made “garrafa” style changing flavors every week: Coconut, cajeta, guanabana, mamey, mango, and many more depending on the season. They also makethe aguas frescas in a variety of flavors including: Horchata, hibiscus, tamarind, pineapple and our signature “Kesitas” stuffed with sweet and savory fillings like chocolate, cajeta (mexican caramel) ham and cheese, peanut butter and much more. In addition to these tasty treats, we offer colorful handicrafts made by talented Mexican artists.
Food Truck Friday: Kesitas
