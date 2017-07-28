Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might just be the most delicious race ever! There are bites at every mile, and once you make it past the finish line, you can celebrate your victory at the ultimate celebration of food, fitness and fun. There will be an impressive lineup of chefs, fitness demonstrations, meet and greets with Olympic athletes, and a beer and wine garden. Chef Mark Denittis and Liz Laubenberg joined us to tell us all about the Fit Foodie Festival and 5K/10K.

The Fit Foodie Festival and 5K/10K is happening this Saturday, July 29 at Westminster City Park in Denver. It's $55 for the 5K and $65 for the 10K, but you can save $10 on your registration with the discount code "COLORADOBEST". Just visit FitFoodieRun.com, and remember, the Food and Fitness Festival is free along with the Morning Bootcamp.