Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man in Lakewood.

According to officials, it happened at about 12:15 p.m. as the man was walking on the east side of S. Wadsworth Boulevard, just north of W. Florida Avenue.

The man was struck by a vehicle as it exited onto northbound Wadsworth from a convenience store parking lot.

After the collision, the vehicle stopped momentarily before fleeing the scene.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries Friday.

Witnesses indicated to detectives that the driver of the vehicle was a woman who is possibly Asian or Hispanic, in her 20s or 30s, with dark hair and light streaks in it.

According to witness descriptions and video footage from a nearby business, detectives believe the vehicle is an all-white 4 door sedan with a black horizontal door trim strip.

The car has older Colorado license plates that have a green background with white letters and numbers.

There may also be old damage to the left rear bumper area. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Florida Avenue.

The identity of the elderly pedestrian is pending the notification of his family by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).