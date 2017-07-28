Denver implements “Vision Zero” plan to decrease roadway fatalities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Have you heard of Vision Zero? Maybe you’ve seen it on roadway signs throughout Denver, but do you know what it means?

It’s Denver’s new plan to reduce fatalities on the roadways. The crash rate per population is much higher in Denver compared to similar cities.

50 percent of traffic fatalities in Denver occur on just five percent of the city’s roads. On major arteries like Colfax Avenue, Federal Boulevard and Speer Boulevard.

“We can look at things from a design and an engineering perspective if we can understand what’s happening in those crashes then we can start to address the design or from a behavior perspective or from an enforcement perspective,” said Crissy Fanganello, the city’s director of transportation and mobility.

In 2016, 61 people were killed in traffic crashes on Denver streets. That means someone loses their life every six days while traveling in Denver.

The problem is not just on the drivers. Just 42 percent of fatalities happen in a vehicle, meaning the other 58 percent is pedestrians, bikers and motorcycles.

“None of us are expendable so Vision Zero is the right goal even though it’s a hard goal,” Fanganello said.

The statistics are eye-opening, so what about a solution?

Denver has joined 20 other cities nationwide in adopting Vision Zero. The goal – by 2030, to have zero fatalities on Denver streets.

The city is also asking for public feedback on how to implement some of the plan. You can view the entire Vision Zero action plan on the city’s website.