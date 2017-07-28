Delicious Products to Keep You Hydrated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now is the perfect time to head up to the mountains and enjoy all the beauty Colorado has to offer. But when you are at a higher altitude you want to make sure you are eating and drinking the correct things to keep you hydrated. Shelby Miller, a Nutrition Education Specialist at Natural Grocers, joined us this morning with some great tips and recipes.

Natural Grocers has stores across the metro area, with more than 30 locations up and down the Front Range. To find the location nearest you, and information on classes, just check out NaturalGrocers.com.