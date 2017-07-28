CU cornerback arrested on domestic violence charges

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado football player was arrested Thursday night on charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Julmisse, 19, was booked into the Boulder County Jail about 11:25 p.m. and is being held without bond, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

The sophomore cornerback has been charged with third-degree assault, two counts of physical harassment and domestic violence. No specific details of the allegations were released.

Julmisse was suspended indefinitely from the team, which opens camp Saturday.

“We will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information,” coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement to the newspaper.

“I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries.”

Julmisse is from Plantation, Florida, and played in all 14 games last season on offense, defense and special teams. He’s the team’s primary kickoff returner.