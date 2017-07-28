Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chuck & Don’s has chosen the Colorado based non-profit organization Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD) as a recipient of its annual Raising Awareness fundraiser. The mission of C-RAD is to cultivate, inspire and produce dog teams for successful avalanche search and rescue. The campaign launched in 2013 as a way for Chuck & Don’s to give back to the community while empowering customers to do the same. Since 2013, Chuck & Don’s has raised nearly $540,000 to impactful organizations. Donations can be made between now and July 31 by rounding up purchases in-store or by making separate donations

Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD): The mission of C-RAD is to cultivate, inspire and produce dog teams for successful avalanche search and rescue. The program is a joint effort between the local sheriff, Summit County Rescue Group, Flight for Life (the medical helicopter) and ski patrol. An avalanche dog can search several acres in about 30 minutes, while it would take about 20 humans using probes up to 4 hours to cover a similar area.

The funds raised through the Raising Awarness Campaign will provide scholarship opportunities for C-RAD members to attend training programs throughout the western US. In addition to supporting their own courses, including the C-RAD annual fall training course and bi-annual winter course, both will be hosted in Summit County, CO in 2017.