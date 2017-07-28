Celebrating National Cheesecake Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Larson, General Manager at The Cheesecake Factory Littleton.

In honor of National Cheesecake Day on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory wants to show your viewers how to celebrate their favorite food holiday with a delicious Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats recipe!

The Cheesecake Factory is making National Cheesecake Day a TWO DAY extravaganza this year! On July 30 and July 31 they are offering dine-in guests “Any slice, half price” on any of their more than 30 legendary cheesecakes! On July 30th, The Cheesecake Factory is introducing our new Celebration Cheesecake –it’s layers of Vanilla Cake, our Original Cheesecake, Strawberry, Chocolate and Vanilla Mousse topped with Cream Cheese Frosting. And for every slice sold through August, we’ll donate 25 cents to our local Feeding America food bank.

RECIPE: Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Ingredients

Large Strawberries

Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)

Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions: