Broncos Training Camp Report Day 2

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — Day 2 of Denver Broncos Training Camp is in the books. Here are the top storylines:

Payton’s Turn

Day 1 was Trevor Siemian’s day to start practice. Day 2 was Paxton’s Lynch’s turn. “Paxton is Paxton,” says Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph. “He is playing ball. He’s improving every day. Both guys are improving every day. The offense—I love it because we’re in attack mode all the time. That’s what I want. That’s my vision for the offense; it’s to attack defenses at all times and to score points. If we can do that, it will make a difference.” Joesph has said both Siemian and Lynch will get equal snaps in camp, until a starter is named.

Charles Dawns Orange and Blue

Jamaal Charles spent most of his career in Chiefs red and white. This season the color choice has changed to Broncos orange and blue. “It’s football to me at the end of the day,” say Charles. “This is reality now. It’s time to worry about what I can control and I’m here now and I can control that and let the past be behind. I’m happy to be here.”

Return of the Wolfe

Derek Wolfe missed day one of Broncos training camp Thursday. His excuse it turns out was a good one. “I had a rough night the other night. I caught some kind of food poisoning or something. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. I was just stuck. I don’t eat seafood a lot, but I saw those crap legs and said ‘oh I’ll just eat as many as I can. Big mistake. Huge. I’m back today and I feel great.”

That Championship feeling

The Broncos defense knows they are one of the league’s best. “You can feel all of energy everyone’s coming out with under our new leadership with [Head Coach] Vance [Joseph],” say Linebacker Shane Ray. “You just see how everybody’s buying in to what we want to do this season as far as make another playoff run and make another Super Bowl run—it’s exciting to be out here every day.”

Broncos Fans Unite

4,567 Broncos fans watched day 2 of training camp. Training camp continues this weekend with practices Saturday, Sunday and Monday starting at 9:30. The team will wear pads in Sunday’s practice.