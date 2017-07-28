× Boulder police: sexually violent predator moves to new location

BOULDER, Colo. — A sexually violent predator has moved and the Boulder Police Department is alerting the public of the new address.

Michael Smith, 48, was convicted of a sex offense that requires law enforcement registration.

He has been determined to present a high potential to re-offend and, because of that, surrounding residents will always be informed where Smith resides.

Smith originally registered with the Boulder Police Department as a Sexually Violent Predator on Aug. 1, 2016, and community notification was released at that time.

Most recently, Smith was staying along Broadway between Violet Avenue and Lee Hill Drive, in an abandoned building that is east of Arapahoe Avenue and 55th Street and north of the golf course and at 2995 Eagle Way #24.

He told police on Friday that he is now staying by a ramp that is on the east side of the Homeless Shelter, located at 4869 N. Broadway.

Community members who want more information should contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-4332.